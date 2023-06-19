Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 2,856 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.18. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

