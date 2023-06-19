Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average is $245.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

