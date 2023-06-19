Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.