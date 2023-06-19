Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 753 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO opened at $44.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

