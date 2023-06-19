iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 254,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,563,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 57,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

