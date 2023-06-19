Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

