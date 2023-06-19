BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $702.78 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $667.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

