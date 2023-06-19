Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $92,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cummins were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $235.81 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.