Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.