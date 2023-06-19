Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Position Cut by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

