Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Affirm by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.