Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $96.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

