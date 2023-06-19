Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $241.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

