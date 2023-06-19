Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $77.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.