Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

