Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

