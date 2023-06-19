Comparing Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) & Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) and Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mondelez International and Paradise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 4 12 0 2.75 Paradise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondelez International presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Paradise.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 11.99% 15.24% 6.00% Paradise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mondelez International and Paradise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mondelez International and Paradise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $31.50 billion 3.18 $2.72 billion $2.87 25.63 Paradise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Paradise.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Paradise on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Paradise

Paradise, Inc. engages in producing and selling candied fruits and plastic containers. It operates through the following segments: Candied Fruit and Molded Plastics. The Candied Fruit segment produces candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, sold to bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking. The Molded Plastics segment includes the production of plastic containers and other molded plastics for sale to various food processors. Its brands include Paradise, Pennant, Sunripe, Mor-Fruit, Dixie, and White Swan. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

