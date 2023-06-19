Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

