Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $114.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

