Diversified Trust Co Acquires 6,681 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $61.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

