HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.