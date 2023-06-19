Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,657 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FUTY opened at $43.12 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

