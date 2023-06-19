Capital CS Group LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,937.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.