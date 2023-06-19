Capital CS Group LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,937.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

