HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MILN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MILN opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $31.97.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Company Profile
The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.
