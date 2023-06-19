HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

SPEM opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

