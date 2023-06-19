Tuttle Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition makes up 4.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,397,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,143,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,705,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ACRO opened at $10.23 on Monday. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

