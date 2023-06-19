Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

