180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

