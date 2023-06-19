Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

