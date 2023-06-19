Diversified Trust Co Sells 15,646 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,646 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,704,000 after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

