Capital CS Group LLC Invests $677,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Skyline Champion accounts for about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $62.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

