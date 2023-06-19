180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 23,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $149.52 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

