iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAK stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $440.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $95.30.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

