Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000. Pfizer accounts for about 4.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 58,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 74,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 134.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 247,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 142,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.