Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

