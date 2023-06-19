Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $521,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.4% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $437.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

