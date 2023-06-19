Woodstock Corp Sells 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

