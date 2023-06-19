Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.8% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 58,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

