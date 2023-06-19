NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.19. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $437.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

