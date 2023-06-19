AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

