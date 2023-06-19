The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.22. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

