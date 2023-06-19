Somerset Trust Co Has $767,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

