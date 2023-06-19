Foster Group Inc. Has $837,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

