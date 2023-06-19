Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

