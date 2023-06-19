Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $376,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,169 shares of company stock worth $27,039,139. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.7 %

NET opened at $67.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.