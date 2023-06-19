Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.10% of Precigen worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.22 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. Precigen had a net margin of 106.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

