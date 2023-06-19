Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $439.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

