11,970 Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.