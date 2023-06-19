Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,061.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA YINN opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $106.86.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

