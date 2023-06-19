Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.36% of TELA Bio worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

TELA Bio Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of TELA opened at $11.16 on Monday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 451.30% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TELA Bio

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,891,542 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELA Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.